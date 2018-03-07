"Get Out" director Jordan Peele poses in the press room with the Oscar for best original screenplay during the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.

"Get Out" director Jordan Peele poses in the press room with the Oscar for best original screenplay during the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

When the film “Get Out” arrived in theaters last February, it proved to be a by-the-numbers success story. The horror comedy was critically praised, culturally poignant and it made money hand over fist, grossing $255 million worldwide. Not bad for a film that took less than $5 million to make. Audiences loved its take on race, racism and liberalism in America today – all wrapped in satire, with a couple of scares to boot.
“Get Out” was nominated for Best Picture and earned its writer/director Jordan Peele his first Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Its historic turn at the Oscars also prompted its return to theaters nationwide.

We assemble a special meeting of the 1A Movie Club to talk about “Get Out” and how its success has changed the game for horror films, movies with diverse casts and stories by filmmakers of color.

