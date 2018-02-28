JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images

Bill Murray is on this episode. Bill Groundhog Day, ghost-busting Murray.

And he’s on tour with cellist Jan Vogler, performing nights of music and verse.

Guests

  • Bill Murray Is a prize winning actor, comedian and writer. He first gained exposure on Saturday Night Live and went on to star in many films including "Meatballs," "Caddyshack," "Tootsie" and, of course, "Ghostbusters" and "Groundhog Day." Murray won a Golden Globe for his role in "Lost in Translation." He is a comedy genius.
  • Jan Vogler Is classical cellist who was born in Germany and now lives in New York City

Listen to Bill and Jan's music

Related Links

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows