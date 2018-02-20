Michio Kaku Predicts “The Future of Humanity”
The futurist and physicist talks about mankind's next giant leap.
Catastrophic wildfires. Devastating hurricanes. Extreme temperatures. Sea levels that are too high. Ice levels that are too low.
Needless to say, planet Earth (and by extension, humanity) is going through a lot right now.
Could our future be in the stars?
World-renowned physicist Michio Kaku explores the cosmos in his new book, “The Future of Humanity.” He predicts that eventually the final frontier will become humanity’s home, and cutting-edge developments in robotics, nanotechnology and biotechnology will make science fiction a reality.
The futurist and physicist talks about mankind's next giant leap.
After a national outcry over gun violence in Florida last week, there are the early signs of compromise in Washington: [President Donald Trump has endorsed](https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-shooting/trump-backs-effort-to-improve-gun-background-checks-idUSKCN1G31K6) a bipartisan proposal to strengthen…
Survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, are dedicated to making sure it's the last.
Americans' knowledge of slavery is varied, and often inaccurate.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus