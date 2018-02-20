YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

Catastrophic wildfires. Devastating hurricanes. Extreme temperatures. Sea levels that are too high. Ice levels that are too low.

Needless to say, planet Earth (and by extension, humanity) is going through a lot right now.

Could our future be in the stars?

World-renowned physicist Michio Kaku explores the cosmos in his new book, “The Future of Humanity.” He predicts that eventually the final frontier will become humanity’s home, and cutting-edge developments in robotics, nanotechnology and biotechnology will make science fiction a reality.

Related Links

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows

What’s In The Gun Background Check Plan The President Endorsed?

Tuesday, Feb 20 2018After a national outcry over gun violence in Florida last week, there are the early signs of compromise in Washington: [President Donald Trump has endorsed](https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-shooting/trump-backs-effort-to-improve-gun-background-checks-idUSKCN1G31K6) a bipartisan proposal to strengthen…

Listen Discuss