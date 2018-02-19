Friday News Roundup – International
A number of longtime world leaders made headlines this week.
After nearly every mass shooting, a few words are repeated over and over: Thoughts. Prayers. AR-15.
An AR-15-style rifle isn’t just the weapon of choice for the perpetrators of mass shootings in San Bernardino, Las Vegas, Sutherland Springs and Parkland, it’s the weapon of choice for the nation. The NRA Blog even quipped in 2016 that the AR stands for “America’s Rifle” (they do note that it officially stands for ArmaLite Rifle):
Today, the AR-15 has soared in popularity amongst gun owners, due to a wide-range of factors. It is customizable, adaptable, reliable and accurate that can be used in sport shooting, hunting and self-defense situations. Civilians can also modify and personalize their AR-15 from carbine-length, stocks, optics, barrels, etc. The AR-15s ability to be modified to your own personal taste is one of the things that makes it so unique.
The “So, SO, SOOOO many accessories” the post touts for the AR-15 can also make it hold more rounds and shoot more accurately. And since it can be customized to almost no end (there’s even a Hello Kitty model out there), the AR-15 can be a reflection of the owner’s personality. And when a gun is in the hands of potentially millions of Americans, many of whom will never shoot anyone, what does it say about the nation’s personality?
What is an AR-15? The AR-15 is a semi-automatic rifle similar to the U.S. military’s M16. Colt, the storied gunmaker, holds the trademark for the AR-15, but many gun manufacturers produce near-identical weapons.
Is the AR-15 an automatic weapon? AR-15 style rifles are semi-automatic, meaning they automatically reload after each shot but feature one shot per trigger pull. Fully automatic weapons, such as the M16, can fire multiple bullets with just a single pull of the trigger.
Is the AR-15 an assault weapon? The precise definitions of “assault rifle” or “assault weapon” vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.
The gun industry generally refers to AR-15 style rifles as “modern sporting rifles.” The federal legislation that enacted a decade-long ban on “assault weapons” in the 1990s specifically banned the AR-15.
One hour — or even 24 hours — might not be enough to wrap up this week’s news.
What to do when the cops are also the robbers?
How do we cope with school shootings, and are we at risk of becoming numb to mass violence?
