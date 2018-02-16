President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks from the White House about the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

One hour — or even 24 hours — might not be enough to wrap up this week’s news.

We’ll get the latest from Florida after a deadly school shooting. There have been the usual calls for thoughts and prayers, but at least one survivor has asked for something more.

U.S. intelligence officials gave a dire warning about upcoming elections and Russian interests.

In other international competitions, there was high drama at the Olympics.

Fans raved over a Marvel Comics masterpiece (which is also our next 1A Movie Club topic) selection.

Also … it’s infrastructure week.

  • Rick Pluta Capitol bureau chief, Michigan Public Radio Network; co-host, It's Just Politics; @rickpluta
  • Nancy Kaffer Columnist, editorial board member, Detroit Free Press; @nancykaffer
  • Edward Luce Chief U.S. columnist and commentator, Financial Times; his latest book is "The Retreat of Western Liberalism"; @EdwardGLuce

