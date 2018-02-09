South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea. Vice President Pence is visiting South Korea and will lead the U.S. delegation in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

In South Africa, they’ve started calling it Zexit: The country’s controversial president, Jacob Zuma, appears close to stepping down.

Meanwhile, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un steps up.

And pressure mounts to save thousands under siege in Syria.

Guests

  • Yochi Dreazen Foreign editor, Vox; author, "The Invisible Front"; co-host of the podcast "Worldly"; @yochidreazen
  • Courtney Kube National security and military reporter, NBC News; @ckubenbc
  • Ron Nixon Homeland security correspondent, The New York Times; author of "Selling Apartheid: South Africa's Global Propaganda War"; @nixonron

