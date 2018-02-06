In this photo illustration, a pregnant woman is seen standing at an office desk in London, England. Statutory Maternity Pay in that country affords eligible employees up to 39 weeks of paid leave. In the U.S., there is no federal law mandating paid parental leave for workers.

In this photo illustration, a pregnant woman is seen standing at an office desk in London, England. Statutory Maternity Pay in that country affords eligible employees up to 39 weeks of paid leave. In the U.S., there is no federal law mandating paid parental leave for workers. Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

A brief mention of paid family leave by President Trump in his first State of the Union address seemed to show his support for a federal policy that would protect jobs and compensate workers while they take time off to care for themselves or relatives.

The Family and Medical Leave Act — which was passed 25 years ago this month — allows civilian employees up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave for events like a medical illness or the birth or adoption of a child. But, paid leave is largely left to the discretion of the employer.

How would a federal family leave policy give workers the resources they need to provide proper caregiving and assure job security? And why is the U.S. so behind other nations in creating a policy like this?

Most Americans say workers should receive paid family and medical leave

We look at today’s political landscape and whether signs point to now as the time to implement this change at the federal level. And we turn an economic lens on the issue with a discussion of how to fund federal paid family leave and how businesses, big and small, could be affected.

  • Tyrone Richardson Capitol Hill labor reporter, Bloomberg Law; @TyrichardsonPC
  • Rachel Greszler Research fellow in economics, budget and entitlements, The Heritage Foundation
  • Brigid Schulte Director of the Better Life Lab program and The Good Life Initiative at New America; author, "Overwhelmed: Work, Love and Play When No One Has the Time;" @BrigidSchulte
  • Aparna Mathur Resident scholar in economic policy studies, American Enterprise Institute @aparnamath

