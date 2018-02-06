A brief mention of paid family leave by President Trump in his first State of the Union address seemed to show his support for a federal policy that would protect jobs and compensate workers while they take time off to care for themselves or relatives.

The Family and Medical Leave Act — which was passed 25 years ago this month — allows civilian employees up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave for events like a medical illness or the birth or adoption of a child. But, paid leave is largely left to the discretion of the employer.

How would a federal family leave policy give workers the resources they need to provide proper caregiving and assure job security? And why is the U.S. so behind other nations in creating a policy like this?

We look at today’s political landscape and whether signs point to now as the time to implement this change at the federal level. And we turn an economic lens on the issue with a discussion of how to fund federal paid family leave and how businesses, big and small, could be affected.