An oil well owned an operated by Apache Corporation in the Permian Basin are viewed on February 5, 2015 in Garden City, Texas. The well produces about 55-70 barrels of oil per day. Texas, which benefited from hydraulic fracturing and the shale drilling revolution, tripled its production of oil in the last five years. The Texan economy saw hundreds of billions of dollars come into the state before the global plunge in prices. According to federal labor statistics, around 300,000 people work in the Texas oil and gas industry, 50 percent more than four years ago. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Over the past 20 years, shale gas extracted through fracking has done small wonders for the U.S. economy. This year, domestic oil production is on track to reach an all-time high.

The U.S. stands to gain a lot from this growth. A 2015 study by Dartmouth College found that the shale industry has created more than half a million jobs, creating boom towns in shale-rich areas of the country. And America’s prominence in the sector has already given it more power in the game of international energy politics. Remember when a Middle Eastern oil boycott in the 1970s led to an oil shortage? That can’t happen anymore.

But there is a flip side. Environmentalists warn of the dangers fracking poses, and suggest the shale boom might delay development of renewable energy sources. And those fracking boom towns, dominated by men, can become magnets for sexual assault and harassment. Also, the price of oil will keep changing, which means those boom towns sometimes go bust.

What is being sacrificed for America’s shale boom, and are the benefits worth it?

Guests

  • Tom Kloza Global Head of Energy Analysis; Oil Price Information Service
  • Bradley Olson National Energy Correspondent; The Wall Street Journal 
  • Diana Best Senior Climate and Energy Campaigner; Greenpeace
  • Emily Guerin Environment Reporter; KPCC

