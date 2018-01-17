Meet Ulysses. He’s a shy 14-year-old, dealing both with his gender identity and the death of his father.

Escape comes at “Saturday Church,” a program for LGBTQ
youth. But what happens when his double life gets exposed?

We review this acclaimed new film with the 1A Movie Club, spoilers and all.

Guests

  • John Horn Host, "The Frame" on KPCC; @jghorn
  • Damon Cardasis Writer and director of the film "Saturday Church"; @damoncardasis
  • Danielle Hilborn Writer for "The Daily Californian"
  • Morgan Givens Storyteller and host of "Dispatches" podcast; @dispatchespod

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows