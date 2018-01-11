Have you been feeling under the weather?

You’re not alone.

From Australia to California to your sofa, the flu has hit the world hard this year, and it might get worse

From the New York Times:

Even in the absence of a pandemic, a severe flu year kills nearly 650,000 people worldwide, while a mild one kills just under 300,000, the study concluded. In recent years, the C.D.C. estimates, flu has killed about 12,000 Americans in mild years and 56,000 in moderately severe ones.

It’s been a century since a pandemic flu killed tens of millions of people — potentially more than the first World War — and some experts worry another massive outbreak is all but inevitable.

What can we do?