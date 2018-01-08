Friday News Roundup – International
U.S. President Donald Trump's first tweet of 2018 made international news: The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years,…
Bitcoin turned eight years old this month, but many people are only just now learning about the cryptocurrency.
One reason for its sudden rise to prominence is its ballooning value — over $14,000 as of January 4. Bitcoin has attracted a big investment from Peter Thiel, but also dire warnings that it’s all just a bubble.
Bitcoin isn’t the only cryptocurrency out there. Litecoin, Ethereum and others are giving investors new options.
But what is it?
In this show, we break down bitcoin, cryptocurrency, blockchain and all the other forces changing how we think about the global economy.
It's been a noisy week of winter bluster.
It's not a dirty word to a new generation.
The president says negotiation is on the table.
