Bitcoin turned eight years old this month, but many people are only just now learning about the cryptocurrency.

One reason for its sudden rise to prominence is its ballooning value — over $14,000 as of January 4. Bitcoin has attracted a big investment from Peter Thiel, but also dire warnings that it’s all just a bubble.

Bitcoin isn’t the only cryptocurrency out there. Litecoin, Ethereum and others are giving investors new options.

But what is it?

In this show, we break down bitcoin, cryptocurrency, blockchain and all the other forces changing how we think about the global economy.