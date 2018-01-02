Stories about geniuses seem to fascinate us. From “Rain Man” and “Temple Grandin” to “House” and “S-town,” people with extraordinarily high intelligence make for great characters.

But what is life really like if you’re profoundly gifted, with an IQ of at least 160? And what’s it like living among the rest of us?

In the first installment of our series of audience-requested discussions, we examine what it means to be profoundly gifted.