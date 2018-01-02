The Form Board test is cored for time and error. A child must place the blocks in the correct holes as a test of form perception and understanding of spatial relationships.

Stories about geniuses seem to fascinate us. From “Rain Man” and “Temple Grandin” to “House” and “S-town,” people with extraordinarily high intelligence make for great characters.

But what is life really like if you’re profoundly gifted, with an IQ of at least 160? And what’s it like living among the rest of us?

In the first installment of our series of audience-requested discussions, we examine what it means to be profoundly gifted.

Guests

  • Anya Kamenetz Education reporter for NPR and author of "The Test: Why Our Schools Are Obsessed with Standardized Testing - But You Don't Have to Be"; @anya1anya
  • Patricia Susan Jackson Founder and director, Daimon Institute for the Highly Gifted; @daimoninstitute
  • Jonathan Plucker President-elect, National Association for Gifted Children; @jonathanplucker

