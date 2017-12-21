Bad news for those on the edge of hypertension. New guidelines from the American Heart Association and other medical groups say that treatment for high blood pressure should start at 130/80. Previously, it was 140/90.

This means nearly half of Americans now have high blood pressure according to the new standard. However, of the roughly 30 million Americans affected by the change, doctors say only about 4 million will need medication. For the others, diet and exercise may be the best options.