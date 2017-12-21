Friday News Roundup – International
American comedy is Jewish comedy.
Jewish comedians were dominant in the early years of stand-up. They shaped the style, tone and cadence of joke-telling that continues to this day. Their legacy can be seen in comedy clubs, sitcoms, movies and daily life.
But while American Jews shaped comedy … did comedy shape American Judaism?
In his new book, “Jewish Comedy: A Serious History,” author Jeremy Dauber looks at how religion, persecution and assimilation affected the pioneers and practitioners of American comedy, and how comedians shaped Jewish identity in the United States.
There’s a practically endless list of clips and bits we could include here. But these are a few favorites mentioned on the show or in Dauber’s book.
