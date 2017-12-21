American comedy is Jewish comedy.

Jewish comedians were dominant in the early years of stand-up. They shaped the style, tone and cadence of joke-telling that continues to this day. Their legacy can be seen in comedy clubs, sitcoms, movies and daily life.

But while American Jews shaped comedy … did comedy shape American Judaism?

In his new book, “Jewish Comedy: A Serious History,” author Jeremy Dauber looks at how religion, persecution and assimilation affected the pioneers and practitioners of American comedy, and how comedians shaped Jewish identity in the United States.