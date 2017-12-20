Facebook knows it can be bad for you. Really. In a blog post last week, researchers at the social network summed up the research on how using Facebook can affect your mood.

“In general, when people spend a lot of time passively consuming information — reading but not interacting with people — they report feeling worse afterward,” they write.

The post promises that the company will work to make sure they provide good feelings, rather than bad.

Meanwhile, Twitter has answered users’ calls to start banning Nazis and other hate groups from the site. This includes accounts affiliated with controversial videos President Trump retweeted this month.

And in Europe, politicians could be getting tired of the tech sector’s power.

“Across the rich world, politicians will turn on the technology giants — Facebook, Google and Amazon in particular — saddling them with fines, regulation and a tougher interpretation of competition rules,” The Economist predicts

After years of scrutiny over how they shape public life, is this a time of reckoning for social media companies?

