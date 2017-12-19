The story of the Manhattan Project is often told as a modern miracle: Facing difficult odds in World War II, the United States gathers its top minds and produces a weapon that can end the war, but only at the cost of thousands of lives and a permanently changed world order. The scientific success and efficiency is matched only by the conflicted morality behind the achievement.

But the Manhattan Project wasn’t the first time the U.S. did something like this.

In World War I, the U.S. raced to catch up with Germany in the development of chemical weapons. And much of the development and testing of these weapons was done in the nation’s capital.

Theo Emery unearths this largely forgotten story in his new book, The Hellfire Boys.

We talk to Emery and others about how the U.S. raced to create some of the most infamous weapons ever used in war.

