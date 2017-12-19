Friday News Roundup – International
Ambassador Haley says the U.S. is making a list.
The story of the Manhattan Project is often told as a modern miracle: Facing difficult odds in World War II, the United States gathers its top minds and produces a weapon that can end the war, but only at the cost of thousands of lives and a permanently changed world order. The scientific success and efficiency is matched only by the conflicted morality behind the achievement.
But the Manhattan Project wasn’t the first time the U.S. did something like this.
In World War I, the U.S. raced to catch up with Germany in the development of chemical weapons. And much of the development and testing of these weapons was done in the nation’s capital.
Theo Emery unearths this largely forgotten story in his new book, The Hellfire Boys.
We talk to Emery and others about how the U.S. raced to create some of the most infamous weapons ever used in war.
Listen to this program on the 1A podcast:
Soldiers pose with and without masks outside one of the AUES buildings. (Photos courtesy of the estate of Addie Ruth Maurer Olson.)
Soldiers run through a gas attack in No Man’s Land.
Soldiers put on their gas masks.
The original caption reads “a bicycle ergometer with an electric brake.”
The original caption reads “team of pets, field hospital.”
These photos document tests of mustard gas and ointments to prevent burns.
Ambassador Haley says the U.S. is making a list.
What's the best way to break a tie in politics?
In his new book, "Jewish Comedy: A Serious History," Professor Jeremy Dauber looks at how religion, persecution and assimilation affected the pioneers and practitioners of American comedy, and how comedians shaped Jewish identity in the United States.
Don't stress.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus