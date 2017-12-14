“Mouse Eats Fox” the Variety headline says, announcing a $52.4 billion deal for Disney to acquire most of 21st Century Fox, the entertainment company owned by Rupert Murdoch.

The deal needs regulatory approval, but would give Disney “Fox’s 22 regional sports channels, cable entertainment brands FX and National Geographic, and Fox’s portfolio of international operations, including a fast-growing pay-TV service in India,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

We look at what this means for you, and for the future of entertainment media.