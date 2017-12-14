Family Listening
The family that podcasts together …
“Mouse Eats Fox” the Variety headline says, announcing a $52.4 billion deal for Disney to acquire most of 21st Century Fox, the entertainment company owned by Rupert Murdoch.
The deal needs regulatory approval, but would give Disney “Fox’s 22 regional sports channels, cable entertainment brands FX and National Geographic, and Fox’s portfolio of international operations, including a fast-growing pay-TV service in India,” the Los Angeles Times reports.
We look at what this means for you, and for the future of entertainment media.
The family that podcasts together …
Lest ye be judged.
All politics are local … until they aren't.
Improv comedy is more than just fun. Some call it one of the most important creations of American pop culture.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus