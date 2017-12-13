Brendan Francis Newnam and Rico Gagliano say they don’t get invited to many parties. That’s because they’re self-made experts on the art of hosting, and folks worry they’ll be judgy guests. (Spoiler alert: they are.)

Newnam and Gagliano co-hosted “The Dinner Party Download,” a popular public radio show in the style of a dinner party, for six years. The show recently ended production, just in time for them to go public with their true feelings about the Millennial generation’s favorite meal.

Their new book is called “Brunch Is Hell: How To Save The World By Throwing A Dinner Party.” In it, the guys lay out their rules for hosting a knockout affair that will leave your guests talking long after the last drop of wine is sipped. They share a few dinner party guidelines with us and reminisce on some of their favorite moments from their long-running show.