Lecrae accepts the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for 'Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)' onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Lecrae shook up the worlds of hip-hop and religious music by becoming the first rapper to win a Grammy for Best Gospel Album in 2013.

His latest album, “All Things Work Together,” was released in the wake of a personal epiphany. As Lecrae became more aware and outspoken about matters of racial injustice, including the killings of unarmed black men by police officers, he found that the evangelical movement he’d always followed did little to address these problems.

He shares how his spiritual evolution is shaping him as an artist and an activist, and how some of the tracks on “All Things Work Together” came together.

  • Lecrae Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist; latest album is "All Things Work Together"

