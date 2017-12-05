The Ground Beneath Our Feet
"Without proper care for it we can have no life."
From late night TV to your Twitter feed, the Federal Communications Commission’s vote on net neutrality is a hot topic.
The FCC has been reversing and revising a number of regulations, bringing a new level of attention to a federal body that’s usually not the subject of so much public debate.
We’ll start off with current FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr. We want you to call us at (855) 236-1212 and ask Carr your questions. Then, we’ll say goodbye to the commissioner and talk with Gigi Sohn, who was a senior advisor to former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler.
We look at the state of the State.
Yes … we'll mention the royal wedding.
Some of President Trump's language this week made headlines, but he's been bullish about his message.
