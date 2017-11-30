Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

It’s a noisy world, inside and out.

Whether it’s the barrage of sounds that surrounds us or the constant droning of our own thoughts, finding peace and quiet can be difficult, and some people go to great lengths to get a break from the noise.

Quiet moments might feel good, but is there really any benefit to them?

Guests

  • Erling Kagge Norwegian explorer; publisher; author of "Silence: In the Age of Noise"
  • Daniel A. Gross Writer; public radio producer in New York City; @readwriteradio
  • Rich Pierson Co Founder and CEO, Headspace; @richardpierson

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows