College completion rates vary widely, but one thing sticks out: They’re nowhere near as high as they should be.

In 2009, President Obama set a new goal for American students and educators. In his first address to Congress he said “By 2020, America will once again have the highest proportion of college graduates in the world”.

Twelve years on, the U.S. isn’t even in the world’s top ten of 25 to 34-year olds with an associate’s degree or higher.

A new report by the Commission on the Future of Undergraduate Education at the American Academy of Arts and Sciences looks at how to improve the quality, completion rates, and affordability of undergraduate education in America.