Pixar’s new animated film “Coco” is a vibrant and soulful story about family and following your dreams and many are calling it a love letter to Mexico.

The movie centers around Día de Muertos — or Day of the Dead —traditions and reminds viewers of the importance of remembering their ancestors. It follows Miguel, a 12-year-old musician who is part of a family that banned music. Looking to his ancestors on Día de Muertos, Miguel finds himself in the Land of the Dead and dives into his culture, history and dreams.

Taking the audience on a visual and musical journey, “Coco” is also dominating at the box office. Since the film was released in the U.S. on November 22nd, it has grossed more than $70 million. It was originally released in Mexico in October, and already has become the No. 1 film of all time.

For this 1A Movie Club meeting, we’ll dig into the impact of the film, learn about Día de Muertos and discuss how Latino representation is changing in films.

And if you haven’t seen Coco yet, prepare yourself with a box of tissues. It’s a tearjerker.