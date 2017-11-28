Cellphones in the classroom were once considered little more than a distraction for students, but the devices have now become integrated into lessons. They can be great for research, calculations and social interaction with classmates.

Still, a debate rages between educators, parents and students about the benefits of having smartphone access during the school day. Is increased tolerance of devices that allow kids to text, post to social media and watch funny videos while they’re supposed to be focused on their lessons creating a less effective learning environment? Is there a responsible way to keep smartphones on in school?