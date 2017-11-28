Washington Latin PCS 9th grader Lydia Moore tucks her phone into its designated pocket for Arabic class, as teacher Joe Hamd looks on.

Cellphones in the classroom were once considered little more than a distraction for students, but the devices have now become integrated into lessons. They can be great for research, calculations and social interaction with classmates.

Still, a debate rages between educators, parents and students about the benefits of having smartphone access during the school day. Is increased tolerance of devices that allow kids to text, post to social media and watch funny videos while they’re supposed to be focused on their lessons creating a less effective learning environment? Is there a responsible way to keep smartphones on in school?

Guests

  • Diana Smith Principal, Washington Latin Public Charter School in Washington D.C.; @WashingtonLatin
  • Lydia Moore Ninth-grade student, Washington Latin Public Charter School in Washington, D.C.
  • Matt Miles AP government high school teacher, Chantilly Highschool, Fairfax, Virginia; co-author, "Screen Schooled: Two Veteran Teachers Expose How Technology Overuse Is Making Our Kids Dumber"
  • Dr. David Greenfield Founder, The Center for Internet and Technology Addiction, and assistant clinical professor of psychiatry, University of Connecticut School of Medicine; @CITACenter

Are You Addicted To Your Phone?

Our guest Dr. David Greenfield wrote this quiz to assess how attached you’ve become to your smartphone. Take it, and share your results with us on Twitter.

Washington Latin Public Charter School's Smartphone Contract

No Tech Tuesday Challenge

A video made by Washington Latin Public Charter School about Principal Diana Smith’s No Tech Tuesday challenge last summer.

