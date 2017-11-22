Victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse and their supporters protest during a #MeToo march in Hollywood, California on November 12.

The list of powerful men accused of sexual assault or harassment grows longer.

A workplace should be safe for everyone, but far too often it is not. And that becomes clearer each day, with each new story.

What will it take to persuade people with power and influence to make the changes made at organizations where harassment has been revealed to be permanent?

Guests

  • Debra Katz Founding partner, Katz, Marshall & Banks, LLP
  • Chai Feldblum Commissioner at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and a former American law professor at Georgetown University Law Center.
  • Shannon Rawski Assistant professor of management and human resources, University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
  • Bernice Yeung Reporter, Reveal; author, "In a Day’s Work: The Fight to End Sexual Violence Against America’s Most Vulnerable Workers"

