What Are You Thankful For?
No sarcastic answers, please.
While much attention has been paid to potential legislation passing through Congress or to the actions of the president, the Federal Communications Commission has been quite active, according to the headlines:
The agency oversees everything from the ownership of local TV news (where millions of Americans get their information) to rural broadband expansion. We’ll look at what the deregulation means for you, your access to information and your privacy.
No sarcastic answers, please.
While much attention has been paid to potential legislation passing through Congress or to the actions of the president, the Federal Communications Commission has been quite active.
A government shakeup in Zimbabwe, climate talks in Germany and the biggest art sale in history.
The reputation of Republicans had a lot riding on this week.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus