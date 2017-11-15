You could say Washington, D.C. is also America’s museum capital. And this week, a new collection opens to the public. Just south of the National Mall, the Museum of the Bible will welcome visitors to a $500 million facility that uses a mix of art, technology and lavish architecture to educate guests about Christianity’s sacred text.

The museum is funded, in part, by the conservative Green family, owners of Hobby Lobby, a crafts franchise that successfully sued the federal government over religious objections to contraceptives as outlined in the Affordable Care Act. A new book, “Bible Nation: The United States of Hobby Lobby,” outlines how the evangelical Greens grew their wealth and power alongside a collection of antiquities, many of which are on display in the new museum.