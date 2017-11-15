Once again, Greek life at American colleges is under scrutiny – this time after the death of a 20-year-old fraternity pledge at Florida State University. FSU has suspended Greek activities.

In Pennsylvania, Penn State students are being charged in the death of a pledge.

Anti-hazing advocates estimate that half of all students who participate in athletics or clubs will face some kind of hazing, be it excessive drinking, sleep deprivation or public and private embarrassment.

Are charges and suspensions of fraternities enough to stop destructive behaviors that have become routine, and sometimes deadly?