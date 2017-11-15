Once again, Greek life at American colleges is under scrutiny – this time after the death of a 20-year-old fraternity pledge at Florida State University. FSU has suspended Greek activities.

In Pennsylvania, Penn State students are being charged in the death of a pledge.

Anti-hazing advocates estimate that half of all students who participate in athletics or clubs will face some kind of hazing, be it excessive drinking, sleep deprivation or public and private embarrassment.

Are charges and suspensions of fraternities enough to stop destructive behaviors that have become routine, and sometimes deadly?

Guests

  • Caitlin Flanagan Contributing editor, The Atlantic; former staff writer, The New Yorker; @CaitlinPacific
  • Elizabeth Allan Professor of higher education, University of Maine's College of Education of Human Development; director, National Hazing Prevention Consortium; @elizabethjallan
  • Gregory Parks Associate dean of research, public engagement and faculty development and professor of law, Wake Forest University School of Law in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; author, "African American Fraternities & Sororities: The Legacy and the Vision"; active member; Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity; @BlackJDPhD
  • David Burkman Filmmaker, his latest movie is called "HAZE" about hazing in fraternities; @hazemovie

