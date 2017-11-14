When The Heroin Crisis Hits Home

Huntington, West Virginia is known for its tranquil views of the Ohio River, its beautiful Appalachian landscape and its booming industrial history as a former hub for coal, oil and steel. It’s also known for the high number of drug overdoses and heroin addiction cases first responders see daily.

The city’s fire chief Jan Rader, judge Patricia Keller and Necia Freeman, a ministry organizer have have been working to battle opioid abuse in the city. And their efforts are the subject of a new Netflix documentary, “Heroin(e).”

As the federal government treats the opioid epidemic as a national emergency, what lessons can be learned from people on the ground in a community where the overdose rate is ten times the national average?

Guests

  • Elaine McMillon Sheldon Director; Heroin(e);@elainemsheldon
  • Jan Rader Chief, Huntington Fire Department; @blazinwv
  • Patricia Keller Judge, Sixth Family Court Circuit (Cabell County) in West Virginia
  • Necia Freeman Organizer, Backpacks & Brown Bags Ministry;@NeciaTF

