New Guidelines Give Americans High Blood Pressure

We’ve Been Had: How Bunk Became Embedded In American Life
Hooey, hogwash, baloney or bull – it's all bunk.
Bad news for those on the edge of hypertension. New guidelines from the American Heart Association and other medical groups say that treatment for high blood pressure sure should at 130/80. Previously, it was 140/90.
This means nearly half of Americans now have high blood pressure according to the new standard. However, of the roughly 30 million Americans affected by the change, doctors say only about 4 million will need medication. For the others, diet and exercise may be the best options.
Hooey, hogwash, baloney or bull – it's all bunk.
Bad news for those on the edge of hypertension. [New guidelines from the American Heart Association and other medical groups](http://hyper.ahajournals.org/content/early/2017/11/10/HYP.0000000000000065) say that treatment for high blood pressure sure should at…
As the federal government treats the opioid epidemic as a national crisis, what lessons can be learned from people on the ground in a community where the overdose rate is ten times the national average?
President Trump has threatened "fire and fury" against nuclear-armed North Korea. And some lawmakers are nervous about his authority to act on that threat.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus