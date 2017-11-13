Actor, filmmaker and social justice advocate Tom Hanks applauds before being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House November 22, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Actor, filmmaker and social justice advocate Tom Hanks applauds before being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House November 22, 2016 in Washington, DC.

The sound of a typewriter evokes a feeling of nostalgia, just as the name Tom Hanks evokes the highest level of Hollywood celebrity.

The two-time Academy Award winner collects vintage writing machines and pays homage to this passion in his first book, “Uncommon Type.” The collection of short fiction has elements of Hanks’ life peppered throughout, including his being a child of divorce and an experience living next to a difficult neighbor.

But Hanks isn’t dwelling on the past. With the book on shelves, he’s now preparing for more Oscar buzz over his role as journalist Ben Bradlee in the forthcoming film “The Post,” which also stars Meryl Streep.

And he says he might consider more stints as a fill-in host for public radio programs following his success subbing for Peter Sagal on “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me.” But will he ever return to his roots making comedies?

  Tom Hanks Actor; author of a book of short fiction, "Uncommon Type: Some Stories"

