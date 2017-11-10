Four-year-old Shaelyn Gisler leaves a flower at a memorial where 26 crosses were placed to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 9, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5, a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during Sunday service at the church.

The week flew by, but not without leaving behind a lot of questions.

Is it safe for Democrats to be optimistic about a return to power at the national level?

• What’s in the Republican tax bill?

• What, in hindsight, could have stopped the nation’s latest mass shooting?

• And is there a way to end this week on a high note?

  • Margaret Talev Senior White House correspondent, Bloomberg News; incoming president of the White House Correspondents Association; @margarettalev
  • Naftali Bendavid Editor and reporter, The Wall Street Journal; @naftalibendavid
  • Kimberly Adams Reporter, Marketplace; @KA_Marketplace

