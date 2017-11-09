No other collective group of Americans receives more respect, honor and admiration than members of the U.S. military. But those who serve are also used by politicians to press sided perspectives on all kinds of hot-button issues, from medical benefits to NFL protests.

These days, there are all kinds of ways to show support for America’s troops — a donation at the store register tacked onto your purchase, a yellow ribbon strategically placed in your front yard, televised tributes to war heroes — but what exactly constitutes “support”? We talk about what active servicemembers and veterans need in terms of financial, medical and emotional assistance. And we learn to recognize when “the troops” are being played for political gain.