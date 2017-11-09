Anyone who didn’t stay up all night watching the election returns last year woke up to news that felt inevitable the night before, but nearly unpredictable a month earlier.

The polls were wrong. The pundits were wrong. The people had spoken and they chose Donald Trump. Since then, many Trump opponents have gone through something akin to the stages of grief — denial, anger, bargaining, depression, acceptance — while the president’s backers have largely remained unwavering in their support.

But one thing pretty much everyone could agree on is that things have not been the same since Election Night of 2016.

We’re not here to replay the election or question the results. Rather, with a year of hindsight, we look at what drove the Trump campaign to victory, and what’s changed in the year since we woke up to the results.