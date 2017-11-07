It’s been a tumultuous year for the Republican and Democratic parties. After an upset in the 2016 election, the GOP hasn’t completely united behind President Trump. Some members have adjusted to the president’s platform, while others — typically outgoing and former elected officials — have spoken out against the direction the president is pulling the party in.

Meanwhile, Democrats are struggling to rebuild after losing what they thought was a sure thing. And new revelations from the party’s former chair have led to tumult in the ranks and questions over the party’s organization, fundraising and strategy.

Now it’s testing time outside of Washington. Tight elections in Virginia and New Jersey have turned the states into proving grounds for parties still adjusting to a year-old surprise.