No show has been on TV longer than NBC’s Meet the Press. Since its launch in 1947, the show has been the go-to program for politicians, journalists and anyone else who is making news.

The show began when its medium — television — was in its infancy, and both have grown up together. With viewership changing and a president who is ready to declare critical coverage “fake news,” how does the “Meet The Press” keep up with the news and with the changing realities of media today?