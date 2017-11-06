Hurricane Harvey set what forecasters believe is a new rainfall record for the continental U.S. The city of Houston took much of the damage.

Hurricane Harvey set what forecasters believe is a new rainfall record for the continental U.S. The city of Houston took much of the damage. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

We’re in Houston this week, two months after Hurricane Harvey inundated the city with unprecedented rainfall.

Thousands of people have helped raise millions to help Houston recover. But what can be done to lessen the damage next time there’s a storm? The weather isn’t stopping, and constant rebuilding isn’t an ideal solution.

More cities are turning toward resiliency, a strategy of making infrastructure and plans that are proactive, rather than reactive.

What makes a city resilient? And can embracing these techniques lessen the damage from environmental disasters?

Guests

  • Andrew Schneider Reporter, Houston Public Media
  • Karen Walrond Photographer; author "The Beauty of Different: Observations of a Confident Misfit."
  • Samuel Carter Director, 100 Resilient Cities
  • Louise Bedsworth Deputy Director, California Governor’s Office of Planning and Research
  • John Zakian National Disaster Resilience Program Manger, Minot, North Dakota

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows