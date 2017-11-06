We’re in Houston this week, two months after Hurricane Harvey inundated the city with unprecedented rainfall.

Thousands of people have helped raise millions to help Houston recover. But what can be done to lessen the damage next time there’s a storm? The weather isn’t stopping, and constant rebuilding isn’t an ideal solution.

More cities are turning toward resiliency, a strategy of making infrastructure and plans that are proactive, rather than reactive.

What makes a city resilient? And can embracing these techniques lessen the damage from environmental disasters?