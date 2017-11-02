A hiker walks past a Joshua Tree in Joshua Tree National Park, California on November 21, 2015.

America’s national parks are treasured territory, to say the least. But how much are they worth to see?

Entry fees at some of the most visited parks like Rocky Mountain and Joshua Tree could go up during the 2018 peak season — as high as $70 per family car.

National parks are popular places, with some breaking attendance records in 2016. So what’s behind the proposed increase? And how will higher prices affect attendance?

Guests

  • Elizabeth Shogren Washington correspondent, High Country News; @ShogrenE
  • Holly Fretwell Outreach Director and Research Fellow, Property and Environment Research Center (PERC); @HollyFretwell
  • Kristen Brengel Vice President of Government Affairs, National Parks Conservation Association; @NPCA
  • David Bernhardt Deputy Secretary, Department of the Interior; @DOIDepSec

Your Photos Of National Parks

We asked you to share photos from your past trips to U.S. National Parks. Here’s some of what you sent us …

here's Crater Lake in Oregon from last year pic.twitter.com/qDahYmposM

— Chris Hammack (@pacificobob) November 2, 2017

@1a Mt. Rainier NP. One of several trips. An incredible place we should protect forever! pic.twitter.com/ItqK27BI6K

— Jonathan Asher (@AsherJca) November 2, 2017

Fort Jefferson, Dry Tortugas pic.twitter.com/8zn01UNnWn

— Caroline Dwyer:rose: (@cdwyer0213) November 2, 2017

@1A I've been to a LOT of nat'l parks this year. Padre Island = fave. Staff was v. welcoming. We even helped w/ beach cleanup. Great vacay! pic.twitter.com/KKLJEndBUV

— Juliette (@jkrule) November 2, 2017

