America’s national parks are treasured territory, to say the least. But how much are they worth to see?
Entry fees at some of the most visited parks like Rocky Mountain and Joshua Tree could go up during the 2018 peak season — as high as $70 per family car.
National parks are popular places, with some breaking attendance records in 2016. So what’s behind the proposed increase? And how will higher prices affect attendance?
We asked you to share photos from your past trips to U.S. National Parks. Here’s some of what you sent us …
Love listening to @1A’s segment on national parks. Here’s one of my favorites: a helicopter ride over @GlacierNPS. Ethereal, majestic. pic.twitter.com/C85HPFa8l5— Kristin Luna (@LunaticAtLarge) November 2, 2017
.@1a: @LaFontaine_O, the kids & I visited the Redwoods and Alcatraz this past July! #NationalParks pic.twitter.com/oLSSZZ5NSm— Denise Simonne (@PRguru2be) November 2, 2017
here's Crater Lake in Oregon from last year pic.twitter.com/qDahYmposM— Chris Hammack (@pacificobob) November 2, 2017
@1a I got married @ Artist Point in Yellowstone NP. We'll be back next year 4 our anniversary. We'll pay the entrance fee, bc we love it. pic.twitter.com/SYlJFlVl7H— Erin Wiedemer, PMP (@awriteword) November 2, 2017
Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado. One of my favorites. pic.twitter.com/1erTmffVya— Uncle Nick (@____Big_N) November 2, 2017
@1a Mt. Rainier NP. One of several trips. An incredible place we should protect forever! pic.twitter.com/ItqK27BI6K— Jonathan Asher (@AsherJca) November 2, 2017
Fort Jefferson, Dry Tortugas pic.twitter.com/8zn01UNnWn— Caroline Dwyer:rose: (@cdwyer0213) November 2, 2017
@1A I've been to a LOT of nat'l parks this year. Padre Island = fave. Staff was v. welcoming. We even helped w/ beach cleanup. Great vacay! pic.twitter.com/KKLJEndBUV— Juliette (@jkrule) November 2, 2017
Listening to @1a, thinking about past Natl Parks visits including recent trips to @CapitolReefNPS @ZionNPS @BryceCanyonNPS @GrandCanyonNPS pic.twitter.com/WGxjNDRwrG— Carly Weidman (@CarlyWeidman) November 2, 2017
@1a National Mall, National Cherry Blossom Festival, Tidal Basin, Memorials, etc. Thank you @natlparkservice pic.twitter.com/dNf8W7WgBZ— Green Moon Art (@greenmoonart) November 2, 2017
@1a pic.twitter.com/hdHlvVRVKp— Mike Swanson (@manswans0n) November 2, 2017
@1a Shenandoah National Park pic.twitter.com/rL6gEXi0Xq— Max (@crispinjacobs) November 2, 2017
This is Big Bend National Park in Texas. Very remote and gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/QsfnbnwIdR— J Corley 🛂 (@jlhcorley) November 2, 2017
@1a Angel’s Landing in Zion National Park UT is truly heaven on earth pic.twitter.com/qqEs56EC5w— Alise Renee (@AliseTheKraken) November 2, 2017
My son and I went to Crater Lake last summer. I have never seen a blue like the water in the crater. pic.twitter.com/j56U2BKPon— Cynthia Wines (@CynthiaWines) November 2, 2017
Bryce Canyon, UT pic.twitter.com/nuSmt88ZlN— Alise Renee (@AliseTheKraken) November 2, 2017
@1a glacier national park camping trip with my family pic.twitter.com/FAq5izzdSa— Krista Rose (@kristarosef64) November 2, 2017
Our family visited Badlands National Park in South Dakota. Incredible. These parks are national treasures to protect for the future @1a pic.twitter.com/5ltwFCPrPM— Wendy Zoll Fillgrove (@wzfillgrove) November 2, 2017
@1a Acadia national Park is my absolute favorite pic.twitter.com/iQgIhK3HZO— Michael Block (@IronMikeTeamRWB) November 2, 2017
@1a My favorite National Park is @RockyNPS, a beautiful 45 minute drive away. We buy an annual pass to save $. So worth it. pic.twitter.com/VSMRpD6d5Y— L (@peevish) November 2, 2017
@1a We buy annual pass for $80. As many parks as we want, all year for $80! #worthit #NationalParks pic.twitter.com/n1jout3KKI— Samantha Campa (@sammersssss) November 2, 2017
My sister celebrating her 21st birthday at Grand Canyon. Affordable family trips were big in shaping our perspective. pic.twitter.com/Xy1jX3I6PD— des (@CardinalDes) November 2, 2017
And another from hiking in Haleakala earlier this year. Looking to go to Yellowstone and Grand Teton next year 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/Y48jSmcUgA— Wannabe Nomad (@reg183) November 2, 2017
Visited the Mighty Five in Utah this September. Here is Mesa Arch in Canyonlands at sunrise. @1a pic.twitter.com/YGsOjo5INM— Renita Miller (@RenitaMiller) November 2, 2017
And Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/cF3fDdTser— Jane Hammond (@byjanehammond) November 2, 2017
