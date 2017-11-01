Most Recent Shows
Tuesday, Oct 31 2017In his new book, "Jewish Comedy: A Serious History," Professor Jeremy Dauber looks at how religion, persecution and assimilation affected the pioneers and practitioners of American comedy, and how comedians shaped Jewish identity in the United States.
Tuesday, Oct 31 2017This week brought the first charges in the special federal investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Will they be the last?
Monday, Oct 30 2017For nearly 50 years, Cubans could show up to the United States and qualify for residency. But in January 2017, President Obama changed this by ending the wet foot, dry foot policy. And only a couple of years ago, Cubans started coming by the thousands to the U.S. by foot, not by sea.
Monday, Oct 30 2017Now that the first indictments have been issued, we look at what comes next in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
