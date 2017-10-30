Friday News Roundup – International
Voters around the world elect the future of their nations.
The first indictment in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election has been issued.
President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort’s former deputy Rick Gates have turned themselves in to law enforcement.
The indictment covers 12 counts, among them conspiracy against the United States.
We’ll go through the document and hear the latest.
Infighting in the GOP, Democrats and the dossier and a Twitter feud over restoring power in Puerto Rico.
It might be time to rewrite the rulebook.
Is it a civil war, or a forgettable skirmish?
