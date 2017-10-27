Guest Host: Celeste Headlee

A National Super Alliance (NASA) protester throws a tear gas canister back at police in the Kibera slum on October 26, 2017 in Nairobi, Kenya. Protestors in Kibera have boycotted the vote and are attempting to block polls during Kenya's controversial rerun election.

This week, we look at leadership around the globe.

Xi Jinping officially began his second five-year term as China’s president. After those five years are up? It’s anybody guess what will happen next.

Meanwhile in Kenya, boycotts and deadly violence erupt over a controversial “do-over” election.

And a landslide victory for Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party in Japan.

  • Yochi Dreazen Foreign editor, Vox; author, "The Invisible Front"; co-host of a new podcast called "Worldly"
  • Susan Glasser Chief international affairs columnist, Politico
  • Edward Luce Chief U.S. columnist and commentator, Financial Times; his latest book is "The Retreat of Western Liberalism"; @EdwardGLuce

