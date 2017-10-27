Sniping among Republicans went from the halls of the Senate to the floor of the chamber to the White House lawn this week, as outgoing Senators Bob Corker and Jeff Flake took aim at President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, reports confirmed and deepened what had previously been suggested — that Democratic operatives had helped pay for the now-infamous dossier on President Trump. But while it was known that Democrats had helped finance the research, “until now, though, the dossier had not been tied specifically to the Clinton campaign or the DNC,” the Washington Post reports.

A legal battle over an immigrant teenager’s abortion flared up and was resolved.

And in Puerto Rico, a small firm in charge of restoring power to the hurricane-ravaged island apologized after fighting with the mayor of San Juan on Twitter.

We’ll recap these stories and more on the Friday News Roundup.