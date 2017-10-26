50 Years of 60 Minutes
The iconic newsmagazine hits a milestone.
Guest Host: John Donvan
The National Collegiate Athletic Association is responsible for governing hundreds of thousands of students who compete in college-level sports.
But lately, the NCAA has come under fire for its handling of a massive bribery scandal that’s prompted a federal investigation into college basketball.
Some critics of the NCAA say corruption within college athletics could be curbed by paying students to play, giving them a share of the football and basketball programs that make schools millions.
Are financial incentives the future of college sports? Would a new distribution of money put student athletics on a more even playing field?
Everything must go.
Minnesota rocks.
It's almost been a year since the presidential election left Democrats defeated and stunned.
