The Purple Hour: Prince And The Minneapolis Sound
We hear stories of Prince from people who were close to him, and we explore the musical landscape he grew up in and helped shape for the next generation.
Minnesota is a land of beautiful lakes and gorgeous landscapes. It’s a natural magnet to nature-seeking tourists. But the geology that created the wonder of the lakes also houses rich deposits of nickel, iron, copper and other valuable minerals. This has stirred a fierce debate over who these rare natural resources are for.
Mining these lakes could bring jobs. So can tourism. And demand for scenic vistas as well as copper will only increase as each becomes more rare.
Should Minnesota’s lakes remain as they are, or is it what’s underneath that counts?
We hear stories of Prince from people who were close to him, and we explore the musical landscape he grew up in and helped shape for the next generation.
An investigation into how four service members died in Niger is underway.
Stories of fights against militants dominated international news this week.
President Trump makes news talking to Democrats, a war widow and Puerto Rico's governor.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus