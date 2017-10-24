Minnesota is a land of beautiful lakes and gorgeous landscapes. It’s a natural magnet to nature-seeking tourists. But the geology that created the wonder of the lakes also houses rich deposits of nickel, iron, copper and other valuable minerals. This has stirred a fierce debate over who these rare natural resources are for.

Mining these lakes could bring jobs. So can tourism. And demand for scenic vistas as well as copper will only increase as each becomes more rare.

Should Minnesota’s lakes remain as they are, or is it what’s underneath that counts?