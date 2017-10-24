Parker/Fox Photos/Getty Images

It’s almost been a year since the presidential election left Democrats defeated and stunned.

Has the party recovered?

After a costly and high-profile loss in a special election in Georgia, Democrats have found some success in elections for state-level legislative seats, something they were previously not very good at winning or keeping. And a surprise came last week when a Fox News poll showed the Democratic candidate faring well in a special election for a senate seat in Alabama.

It’s not all good news. An effort to hold onto the Virginia governor’s office is causing some worry and the DNC lags behind the RNC in fundraising and cash on hand.

“Many donors are refusing to write checks,” Politico reports. “And on-the-ground operatives worry they won’t have the resources to build the infrastructure they need to compete effectively in next year’s midterms and in the run-up to 2020.”

With off-year election campaigns picking up, thousands of Americans still saying #Resist and pundits declaring the GOP to be in civil war, do the Democrats have a strategy to avoid another surprising defeat?

Guests

  • Alixandria Lapp Executive director of the House Majority PAC, which is designed to help elect as many House Democrats as possible. Also the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s former campaign director, and a former deputy director of the DCCC's independent expenditure.
  • Congressman Tim Ryan Democratic congressman from Ohio. Launched an attempt to unseat Nancy Pelosi as party leader of the House Democrats in November 2016.
  • Alex Conant Republican political operative and co-founder of the consulting firm Firehouse Strategies. He was Communications Director for Marco Rubio's 2016 presidential campaign
  • Reid Wilson National correspondent, The Hill; @PoliticsReid
  • Brian Bakst Political correspondent with Minnesota Public Radio

