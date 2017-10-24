It’s almost been a year since the presidential election left Democrats defeated and stunned.

Has the party recovered?

After a costly and high-profile loss in a special election in Georgia, Democrats have found some success in elections for state-level legislative seats, something they were previously not very good at winning or keeping. And a surprise came last week when a Fox News poll showed the Democratic candidate faring well in a special election for a senate seat in Alabama.

It’s not all good news. An effort to hold onto the Virginia governor’s office is causing some worry and the DNC lags behind the RNC in fundraising and cash on hand.

“Many donors are refusing to write checks,” Politico reports. “And on-the-ground operatives worry they won’t have the resources to build the infrastructure they need to compete effectively in next year’s midterms and in the run-up to 2020.”

With off-year election campaigns picking up, thousands of Americans still saying #Resist and pundits declaring the GOP to be in civil war, do the Democrats have a strategy to avoid another surprising defeat?