President Donald Trump speaks with Governor Ricardo Rossello of Puerto Rico during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House on October 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Trump and Rossello spoke about the continuing recovery efforts following Hurricane Maria.

Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

There was a lot of confusion — perhaps even more than usual — about the state of health care this week. After President Trump signed an executive order and said he’d eliminate Affordable Care Act cost-sharing payments that help low-income recipients pay out-of-pocket expenses, the subsidies seemed to be temporarily reinstated. But then … confusion.

In this edition of the News Roundup, we’ll also ask what the president said, or didn’t say, to the widow of a veteran killed in Niger. And why did he take so long to reach out to the families of the fallen?

Plus another block for Trump’s travel ban and a review of the president’s meeting with Ricardo Rosselló, the governor of Puerto Rico.

  • Charlie Sykes Conservative commentator; author of "How the Right Lost Its Mind"; @SykesCharlie
  • Ruth Marcus Deputy editorial page editor and columnist, The Washington Post; @RuthMarcus
  • Greg Ip Chief economics commentator, The Wall Street Journal; author of "Foolproof: Why Safety Can Be Dangerous and How Danger Makes Us Safe"; n@greg_ip

