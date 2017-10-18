The role of drug czar took the spotlight this week when Trump administration nominee Rep. Tom Marino, R-Pa.,

withdrew his name from consideration for the position.

Marino was the subject of a recent investigation by “60 Minutes” and The Washington Post that revealed the Congressman’s role as a major player in weakening the Drug Enforcement Administration’s ability to regulate opioid distributors.

Drug czars are charged with taking the lead on drug policy in the U.S. and the position has a history that dates back to 1930. But their agendas are largely set by the administrations they serve.

With President Trump set to declare the opioid epidemic a national crisis next week, how is the Office of National Drug Control Policy poised to address the problem?