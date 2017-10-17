Breaking Cultures Of Silence On Sexual Harassment
If sexual harassment is a problem where you work — or worse, an open secret — what can you do about it?
There’s a better way to offer health insurance to Americans, according to the president.
ObamaCare is a broken mess. Piece by piece we will now begin the process of giving America the great HealthCare it deserves!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2017
Subsidies known as cost-sharing payments are how an estimated 7 million people afford their co-pays and other out-of-pocket costs for medical treatment under the Affordable Care Act. President Trump has decided to do away with these payments to insurers, prompting outcry from both sides of the aisle.
Cutting health care subsidies will mean more uninsured in my district. @potus promised more access, affordable coverage. This does opposite.
— Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) October 13, 2017
With the enrollment period for the ACA fast approaching and the president pushing forward on his promise to dismantle it, what’s at stake for consumers, health care providers, the markets and the lawmakers who have to answer to their constituents?
If sexual harassment is a problem where you work — or worse, an open secret — what can you do about it?
What if the head of the agency doesn't want to protect the environment?
The October 15th deadline for the U.S. to recertify its nuclear deal with Iran is fast approaching.
This week, we saw an executive order on health care, a shift in immigration strategy and a step forward on disaster relief.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus