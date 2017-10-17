A woman looks at the Healthcare.gov internet site in Washington, DC.

There’s a better way to offer health insurance to Americans, according to the president.

Subsidies known as cost-sharing payments are how an estimated 7 million people afford their co-pays and other out-of-pocket costs for medical treatment under the Affordable Care Act. President Trump has decided to do away with these payments to insurers, prompting outcry from both sides of the aisle.

With the enrollment period for the ACA fast approaching and the president pushing forward on his promise to dismantle it, what’s at stake for consumers, health care providers, the markets and the lawmakers who have to answer to their constituents?

Guests

  • Julie Rovner Senior correspondent with Kaiser Health News; author of "Health Care Policy and Politics A-Z" @jrovner
  • Dan Diamond Health reporter, Politico; creator, "Pulse Check," a podcast that features weekly conversations about health care @ddiamond
  • Peter Lee Executive director, Covered California, California's state health insurance benefit exchange @CoveredCA
  • Ceci Connolly President and CEO, Alliance of Community Health Plans; co-author of "Landmark: The Inside Story of America's New Health Care Law and What It Means for Us All" @CeciConnolly

